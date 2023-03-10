Family pleads for information about what led up to man’s death in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A young man was found dead more than two years ago in a West Valley canal, and his family is once again asking for help. They hope someone knows more about what happened to 21-year-old Benny Galvan, so the case isn’t forgotten.

Investigators know Galvan left his house around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, and he might have been heading somewhere in Avondale with a group of people. Three days later, on the morning of Sept. 8, his body was found in a canal in Goodyear, near Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road. His family gathered at that spot on Thursday at a memorial, hoping a renewed focus on the case can bring out new tips. “Benny had a good heart. He was very athletic. He was a great basketball player. I miss him. I miss him a lot and you know, I need closure. I need something, just anything,” said Renee Brookshire, Galvan’s mother.

If you know anything about what could have happened to Galvan, you’re asked to the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.