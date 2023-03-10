Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Family pleads for information about what led up to man’s death in Goodyear

The family hopes someone knows more about what happened to 21-year-old Benny Galvan, so the case isn’t forgotten.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A young man was found dead more than two years ago in a West Valley canal, and his family is once again asking for help. They hope someone knows more about what happened to 21-year-old Benny Galvan, so the case isn’t forgotten.

Investigators know Galvan left his house around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020, and he might have been heading somewhere in Avondale with a group of people. Three days later, on the morning of Sept. 8, his body was found in a canal in Goodyear, near Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road. His family gathered at that spot on Thursday at a memorial, hoping a renewed focus on the case can bring out new tips. “Benny had a good heart. He was very athletic. He was a great basketball player. I miss him. I miss him a lot and you know, I need closure. I need something, just anything,” said Renee Brookshire, Galvan’s mother.

If you know anything about what could have happened to Galvan, you’re asked to the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

As the snow melts from the busy winter season, it fills up reservoirs.
Salt River floods low-water crossings as snow melts in the High Country
Water from reservoirs released by SRP could cause flooding in areas near Salt River
Bryan Patrick Miller's ex-wife took the stand on Thursday.
‘Would he love me enough not to kill me?’: Ex-wife of ‘Zombie Hunter’ testifies at trial
Ex-wife of Zombie Hunter takes the stand to testify in Canal Murders case
Family pleads for information over two years after man found dead in Goodyear