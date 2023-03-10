Suns’ Kevin Durant will miss at least 3 weeks due to ankle injury

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Suns fans will have to wait until next month to see Kevin Durant at home. The franchise said on Thursday the forward sprained his left ankle and that he’ll be reevaluated in three weeks. If he’s cleared to play on March 30, he could play in Phoenix on March 31 against the Denver Nuggets. Head coach Monty Williams said they won’t rush him back. “We’re always, I think every team in the NBA is cautious just because there’s, I care for the guys that are trying to win games and protect their livelihoods so that’s always at the highest place on the list. This will be no different. We just have to wait and see how he responds to treatment and we’ll probably get some more imaging just to make sure we’re, everybody’s on the same page,” he said.

He was supposed to make his home debut on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But 15 minutes before tipoff, he was ruled out after injuring his ankle. Video from Arizona Sports caught the moment it appears he rolled his ankle. The Suns won the game anyway, thanks to Devin Booker’s 44 points.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.