Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Jesse was reported missing from a Buckeye home in the early morning hours of July 18, 2016.
Jesse was reported missing from a Buckeye home in the early morning hours of July 18, 2016.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The adoptive mother of Jesse Wilson, the 10-year-old boy who went missing in Buckeye seven years ago, has pled not guilty to charges related to his death. Crystal Wilson briefly appeared in court on Friday, where she and her lawyer entered a “not guilty” plea. She will have three pre-trial conferences, with the first on April 25. Her trial date is set for July 6. Wilson was arrested on Dec. 13 at her home in Gainesville, Ga., but was later extradited to Maricopa County. She is facing one count of abandoning or concealing a body.

Jesse was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 18, 2016. Hundreds of volunteers searched for him, but no trace was found. However, nearly two years later, a Buckeye municipal employee found skeletal remains on the side of the road near State Route 85 and Broadway Road. The remains were identified as Jesse’s. But just weeks before Jesse’s remains were found, Wilson moved to Georgia.

Jesse’s family previously told Arizona’s Family Wilson was a suspect in the case. Family members say police found Jesse alone in the front yard one occasion, but the Department of Child Services wasn’t called. Carolyn Lasenberry, the mother of Jesse’s biological father, says she wants Wilson to be charged with murder. “That was my grandson. She killed my grandson, and I know she did,” said Lasenberry.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

The crash happened near 94th Street and Bell Road.
4 people hospitalized after ambulance and car collide in Scottsdale
Elliot Bennett, 19, was arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Mesa man...
Police: 19-year-old drove from Lake Havasu to Mesa and shot man during dinner
Gujda was arrested for felony Child Abuse and an active arrest warrant.
Fourth arrest made in connection to teen boy’s death in Kingman
File photo of Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, Arizona.
What’s happening during NASCAR Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway?