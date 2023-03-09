Your Life
Weekend warm-up on the way to Phoenix

By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning in the Valley will warm to about 77 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Light winds can be expected. 77 is pretty close to average for this time of year in Phoenix, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Tomorrow is expected to be our first 80-degree day of the year. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees. Over the weekend, breezes pick up and cloud cover increases, with highs in the low 80s expected both Saturday and Sunday in the Valley.

In the High Country, rain is possible Saturday, with totals between a quarter of an inch and an inch along and north of the Rim. Communities like Flagstaff and Williams should see closer to a tenth of an inch. This rain will increase snowmelt across the state over the weekend.

With less cloud cover early next week and a ridge of high pressure in place, temperatures will start to climb. Mid 80s are in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday in the Valley. A storm system midweek may bring rain, but with or without precipitation will bring breezes and a cooldown back to the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

