Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman

A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman. (Source: Mount Pleasant PD/BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A South Carolina woman recently thanked the police officers who helped save her life.

Tamara Palmer said she is grateful that officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department stopped her in December 2022 for suspected drunk driving as it led to the discovery of a brain tumor.

The department shared videos from a dashboard camera and a body-worn camera that day regarding the traffic stop.

Authorities said the videos showed officer Raymond Schoonmaker and patrolman Bret Aton speaking to Palmer after performing a traffic stop when her vehicle was seen striking a curb multiple times and failing to maintain a travel lane.

Palmer, a teacher, didn’t show signs of intoxication but reportedly complained of vision problems and a headache.

The officers determined that Palmer was possibly having a medical episode and requested an ambulance, according to the department.

“I think something medical is going on with you and you really need to go to the hospital,” Schoonmaker can be heard saying in the video.

Police said once at the hospital, doctors found a large brain tumor. An immediate operation to remove the tumor was successful, and Palmer was discharged a few days later.

Palmer has since fully recovered and is back to teaching.

The department said without the team’s quick analysis the outcome could have ended differently.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

