Suspected driver in Glendale murder was friends with victim’s sister

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a woman they say was the getaway driver in an armed robbery that left a man dead in a Glendale neighborhood last November. Police arrested 19-year-old Amonie Coleman at a Tempe apartment on Tuesday.

Court records obtained by Arizona’s Family say on Nov. 22, Coleman was driving with two people in a neighborhood near 67th and Glendale avenues. A witness said they saw the victim go up to the passenger side of Coleman’s car as she was parked in front of a home, investigators said. The group reportedly tried to rob the victim, and Coleman claimed he had pulled out a gun. Another witness reported they heard gunshots, then saw Coleman speed away from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police tracked her white 2015 Toyota Corolla after they noticed a neighbor had a doorbell camera. Undercover Glendale detectives followed Coleman as she was driving five people in south Phoenix and pulled her over on Central Avenue and Alta Vista Road. Detectives found three guns inside the car. She was taken into custody.

Coleman was tight-lipped about who was with her the night of the shooting, only referring to the two people as her cousins. Police seized Coleman’s and her passenger’s phones and began searching their social media. During the investigation, police learned that the victim’s sister was friends with Coleman on social media.

Coleman was booked into jail Tuesday on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder.

