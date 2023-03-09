Your Life
Plane out of Glendale makes emergency landing near Grand Canyon

File image of a Piper PA-34 Seneca.
File image of a Piper PA-34 Seneca.(Arpingstone / Wikipedia)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing near the Grand Canyon Wednesday afternoon, not long after taking off from Glendale. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Around 3:30 p.m., Coconino County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a possible plane crash not far from the town of Tusayan. Investigators say the twin-engine Piper Seneca was flying from Glendale to Kanab, Utah, when the plane started having engine trouble. The pilots changed course for the Grand Canyon National Park Airport but had to make an emergency landing before reaching the runway.

An Army National Guard helicopter in the area picked up the plane’s emergency transponder and soon located the aircraft and two pilots. While described as a rough landing, the plane was still intact. The chopper flew the pilots to the park’s airport where they were checked out by medical staff. Neither was injured.

The investigation into the engine problems and emergency landing will be handled by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

