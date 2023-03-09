Your Life
Phoenix woman from Turkey raising money for earthquake victims

She's already raised $10,000 for the victims but wants to raise another $10,000.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who is from Turkey but now lives in Phoenix is raising money for the earthquake victims. Melek Akgul-Lee moved to the Valley 16 years ago from Turkey. Her heart is broken for the thousands of people killed and hurt in her homeland. The Feb. 6 earthquake has left at least 45,000 people dead, millions homeless and caused an estimated $34 billion in damages.

Akgul-Lee told Arizona’s Family she has family in Istanbul and is thankful none of them are hurt. But she can’t bear knowing others are in desperate need of help. “When I heard it, I felt this sadness and hopelessness. The first thing I wanted to do was just to hop on a plane to go and help with the volunteer efforts. But my responsbilitites here didn’t allow me to do it,” said Akgul-Lee. Instead, she’s taking part in a fundraiser called Bridge to Turkey Fund. So far, she’s raised $10,000 on her own but wants to raise another $10,000. She said it’s the only way she can help.

Akgul-Lee said the Turkish American Association of Arizona will also be raising money at Second Sunday on Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe this weekend. They’ll be selling Turkish coffee, pastries and honey. All of the proceeds from those sales will go to the earthquake victims. For more on the Bridge to Turkey Fund, click/tap here.

