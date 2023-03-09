Meteorologist in training becomes honorary member of Arizona’s Family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A.J. Lopez’s class wanted him to do a project on the weather. So his dad Adam helped as any good father would and they produced a weather forecast video, kind of like what the First Alert Weather Team does every day.

A.J. and Adam join Good Morning Arizona to talk about the videos and help our own April Warnecke with the final morning weather forecast. Check out the video for more.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.