Kevin Durant out for Suns after ankle injury in pregame fall

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) runs the court during an NBA basketball game against the...
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) runs the court during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant’s home debut with the Phoenix Suns will have to wait a little longer. The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups and was ruled out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left ankle soreness.

The game was supposed to be Durant’s home debut with his new team. He has played in three games since being traded to the Suns, but all were on the road.

Video showed Durant driving to the basket during warmups when he rolled his left ankle as he jumped. He immediately hopped up and was walking, though he was moving slowly. Several minutes later, the Suns confirmed that Durant would miss the game.

Durant is averaging 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with the Suns.

Phoenix traded for Durant and T.J. Warren in a blockbuster deal in February, sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

