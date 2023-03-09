Your Life
How a restaurant in Chandler is using robots to help service customers

We caught up with "Bella" the robot which waits tables at a Chandler restaurant.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Automated technology is overwhelmingly common in our day-to-day lives through the use of computers, machines, chatbots, and software. But now, robots are getting one step closer to performing human-like tasks.

We caught up with “Bella” the robot which waits tables at Chandler’s “Pork on a Fork.” The creators, Pringle Robotics, are also based out of the East Valley. It’s a pretty cool and innovative way to use technology that also incorporates a QR Code ordering system. Check the video in the player to learn more.

