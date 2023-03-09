Here’s the list of most popular slang terms in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - These days, it’s hard to keep up with all the new slang words that keep popping up. Considered hip and cool one day, they’ll be lame and boring the next. But some words stick around and become increasingly popular and part of pop culture. A website called Crossword-Solver, which usually helps people with crosswords, decided to look into which slang words are most popular in the different 50 states. Here’s a look at the most popular slang words in Arizona:

Cutie for boyfriend/girlfriend

Rekt in the gaming world

Savage tops Gen-Z’s most-used slang

Deuce is the most popular hip-hop term

So how did Crossword-Solver come up with these stats? They said they analyzed more than 18 million tweets from each state and then created a list of slang words in different categories. They then compared how often the word was tweeted in each state compared to the overall national average for that word.

Some other key findings were cutie, a spinoff of cute that has been slang for attractive for 100+ years, was the most common slang term for boyfriend/girlfriend in nine states, more than any other slang word. Nerf and glitch were the top gaming word in seven states. A more obscure term, poggers, which means stunning or cool, was the top term in five states.

NFT, an acronym for non-fungible token, was the most popular crypto slang in 15 states. It was also 2021′s Word of the Year for Collins Dictionary. Finna and simp are making the case to go more mainstream, as they are the most common Gen-Z slang words in six states. “On fleek” is popular in four states after being made up by a Chicago-area teen in 2014. It means “just right.”

In the hip-hop world, slime, which is a friend, is popular in three states after being repurposed by rapper N.O.R.E. Deuce can mean something like the peace sign or a 22-ounce bottle of beer. Along with Arizona, it’s most popular in seven other states. Clip, which is an ammo magazine, and crib, which is slang for home, are most popular in five states each. For more analysis on the slang words, click/tap here.

