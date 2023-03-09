Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Here come the 80s, it’s going to be a warm weekend in Phoenix

By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with a low of 51 degrees, and this afternoon we will see high of 77 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 75, and get ready warmer temperatures are on the way starting tomorrow.

Friday will be our first 80-degree temperature of the year. The forecast for tomorrow is partly cloudy, with a high of 80 degrees. It will be a similar story for both Saturday and Sunday with above-average temperatures and off-and-on breezy conditions. Up in the High Country, there is a chance for showers Saturday with the winds picking up as well.

By midweek next week, we will see another storm system that will push into our state starting Tuesday afternoon. I will bring with it a chance of showers here in the valley and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s by next Thursday.

Great news when it comes to our local reservoirs along the Salt and Verde rivers. They are now collectively at 87% full after being at 63% in early December. Last year, at this point, the lakes were at 72% — our winter rain and mountain snow really helped us out.

It's an 80s weekend through Tuesday
It's an 80s weekend through Tuesday(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

Phoenix's temp will be in the high 70s this afternoon
Little boy becomes honorary member of Arizona's First Alert weather team
Little boy becomes honorary member of Arizona's First Alert weather team
7-Day Forecast for Mar. 9
Weekend warm-up on the way to Phoenix
Above average temps for the next few days in Arizona