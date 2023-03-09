Here come the 80s, it’s going to be a warm weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to our morning with a low of 51 degrees, and this afternoon we will see high of 77 degrees. Our average high this time of year is 75, and get ready warmer temperatures are on the way starting tomorrow.

Friday will be our first 80-degree temperature of the year. The forecast for tomorrow is partly cloudy, with a high of 80 degrees. It will be a similar story for both Saturday and Sunday with above-average temperatures and off-and-on breezy conditions. Up in the High Country, there is a chance for showers Saturday with the winds picking up as well.

By midweek next week, we will see another storm system that will push into our state starting Tuesday afternoon. I will bring with it a chance of showers here in the valley and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s by next Thursday.

Great news when it comes to our local reservoirs along the Salt and Verde rivers. They are now collectively at 87% full after being at 63% in early December. Last year, at this point, the lakes were at 72% — our winter rain and mountain snow really helped us out.

It's an 80s weekend through Tuesday (Arizona's Family)

