Goodyear Fire Department starts its own ambulance service

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Goodyear Fire Department’s ambulance service is set to begin this Friday. This will be the first ambulance service in the department’s history, a City of Goodyear spokesperson says.

“For many years, the fire department relied on a contracted private ambulance provider to transport emergency patients to the hospital,” said Goodyear mayor Joe Pizzillo. “While there was no disruption in service to the community, the fire department leadership worked with Council to evaluate the feasibility of providing our own ambulance service.”

The department currently has two ambulance vehicles but will grow its fleet throughout the next five years. A city spokesperson says the new service will “allow the Goodyear Fire Department to provide a continuation of care from the moment first responders arrive on the scene until arrival at the hospital.” In the meantime, the fire department will continue its contract with Maricopa Ambulance, which is privately owned by Priority OnDemand who is based in Knoxville, Tenn.

“The city council prioritizes public safety and this added service will ensure we have full control of the ambulance service and provide the highest level of customer service for our citizens,” said Goodyear Fire Department Chief Paul Luizzi.

