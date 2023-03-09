Your Life
Glendale to temporarily change city name in honor of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov....
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale is hoping it’s a love story with superstar artist Taylor Swift coming to town. With no bad blood, the West Valley city plans to shake it off when it comes to the name of Glendale on Monday. That’s when Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers will ditch the blank space and announce a temporary new name for the city. Swift’s “The Eras Tours” will feature two shows at State Farm Stadium on March 17 and 18. For more information on the tour, click/tap here. For what you should know before you go so the concert is a fairytale, click/tap here.

RELATED: Lawmakers question FTC about bots after Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster trouble

