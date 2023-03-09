Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First grizzly bear of 2023 emerges from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park

FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in...
FILE - A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.(NPS / Jim Peaco)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wy. (Gray News) – The first grizzly bear of 2023 was spotted emerging from hibernation Tuesday, March 7 at Yellowstone National Park.

Coincidentally, the first bear sighting of 2022 also occurred on March 7, according to the National Parks Service.

A wildlife biologist saw the 300-350 pound bear near the remains of a bison carcass in the central-eastern part of the park.

According to NPS, male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March, while females with cubs typically emerge in April and early May.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up. These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations,” bear management biologist Kerry Gunther said.

Park officials said bears will sometimes react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses.

According to authorities, bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

A car drove into a Starbucks location in Scottsdale Thursday morning.
2 injured after driver slams into Starbucks in south Scottsdale
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Tiger Woods facing legal clash with ex-girlfriend as Masters nears
FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a 'small chance' of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046