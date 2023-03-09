Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl

Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.(Robert Osborne | Bristol police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A fallen Bristol police officer’s wife gave birth to a little girl earlier this week.

Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, daughter of Lt. Dustin DeMonte, came into the world on March 6.

She weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz. and was 20 1/4″ long.

Members of the Bristol Police Department said they were honored to greet Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, Laura DeMonte, as she left the hospital.

“Her big brother and sister were excited to meet her also,” Bristol police said. “Both mom and newborn are healthy and doing well.”

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush on Oct. 12, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

File image of a Piper PA-34 Seneca.
Plane out of Glendale makes emergency landing near Grand Canyon
Phoenix's temp will be in the high 70s this afternoon
These are the most popular slang words among Gen-Z.
Here’s the list of most popular slang terms in Arizona
The couple has been waiting since late 2022 over the holidays for their refund due them.
2 Arizona snowbirds await refund from Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown
File photo of Katie Hobbs
Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill banning ‘critical race theory’ in Arizona schools