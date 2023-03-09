Your Life
Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Disney fans know there’s nothing better than enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks.

But soon, you won’t have to wait for your next visit to Disney, because the famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole has announced that Dole Whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Look for it in your local freezer aisle.

