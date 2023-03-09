The Cure announces North American tour with Glendale stop
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- English rock band “The Cure” is headed across the pond as part of a summer tour across North America.
The band comes on the heels of its European tour and now, organizers say they’ll spend 30 nights performing at arenas and venues across the U.S. and Canada. The Twilight Sad is scheduled to be the opener. Shows include three nights at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Of note, The Cure has agreed to keep all the ticket prices the same across most shows. There will be no “platinum” or dynamically priced tickets except for some charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl
In Arizona, the group will perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 18.
Tour Dates:
MAY
- 10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
- 12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
- 13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- 14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
- 16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- 18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
- 20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
- 23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
- 24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
- 25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
- 27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
- 01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- 02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
- 04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- 08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
- 10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
- 11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
- 13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
- 16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
- 18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
- 20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
- 21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
- 22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
- 24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
- 25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
- 29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena
JULY
- 01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena
