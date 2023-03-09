The Cure announces North American tour with Glendale stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- English rock band “The Cure” is headed across the pond as part of a summer tour across North America.

The band comes on the heels of its European tour and now, organizers say they’ll spend 30 nights performing at arenas and venues across the U.S. and Canada. The Twilight Sad is scheduled to be the opener. Shows include three nights at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. Of note, The Cure has agreed to keep all the ticket prices the same across most shows. There will be no “platinum” or dynamically priced tickets except for some charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl

In Arizona, the group will perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 18.

Tour Dates:

MAY

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center

12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center

13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater

18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre

23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE

01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center

10 CHICAGO, IL United Center

11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center

13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage

16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center

20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena

29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

JULY

01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.