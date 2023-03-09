Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Clerk at Fry’s store in Tempe retires after 27 years

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
With plans to move to the east coast, Ghana got quite the sendoff from colleagues and customers. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A Valley woman has been working at a Fry’s store in Tempe for nearly three decades. Over the years, she’s made a huge impact on shoppers and when folks found out she was retiring, they did Something Good for the beloved clerk.

Ghana has been helping customers at the Fry’s on Baseline and McClintock for 27 years. During that time, people would go to that specific store just to see her. They would wait in line for a chance to chat with Ghana. “She makes everyone who goes through her line feel loved and special,” Suzanne Reddie wrote to Arizona’s Family. “She got to know her customers, remembering details about their family, where they are from, their jobs, their health issues. Everyone loves Ghana and her sweet, unique voice.”

But this past Saturday was her last day, but it’s a day Ghana won’t soon forget as a group of her fans showed up to wish her well and say goodbye. In a post on social media, dozens of others commented about how much they adore her.

Now that she’s retired, she plans to move to the east coast. Thank you, Ghana, for doing Something Good over the years by making others feel special.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

Fry's clerk in Tempe retires after more than 25 years
Local Love: La Piazza Al Forno is making pizza pies
Local Love: La Piazza al Forno in Glendale
Abrazo Arrowhead NICU unit is getting an expansion!
Abrazo expanding neonatal unit for preterm babies at Glendale campus