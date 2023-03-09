Clerk at Fry’s store in Tempe retires after 27 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman has been working at a Fry’s store in Tempe for nearly three decades. Over the years, she’s made a huge impact on shoppers and when folks found out she was retiring, they did Something Good for the beloved clerk.

Ghana has been helping customers at the Fry’s on Baseline and McClintock for 27 years. During that time, people would go to that specific store just to see her. They would wait in line for a chance to chat with Ghana. “She makes everyone who goes through her line feel loved and special,” Suzanne Reddie wrote to Arizona’s Family. “She got to know her customers, remembering details about their family, where they are from, their jobs, their health issues. Everyone loves Ghana and her sweet, unique voice.”

But this past Saturday was her last day, but it’s a day Ghana won’t soon forget as a group of her fans showed up to wish her well and say goodbye. In a post on social media, dozens of others commented about how much they adore her.

Now that she’s retired, she plans to move to the east coast. Thank you, Ghana, for doing Something Good over the years by making others feel special.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.