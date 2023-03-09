Brown lemons, food on the floor among violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 8, 2023:
Biscuits Cafe - 310 E. Bell Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Brown lemons in walk-in cooler
Thai House Restaurant - 15577 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Containers of cooked chicken stored on ground
- Cooked curries not date marked
TPC Scottsdale - 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee on phone then working with ready-to-eat foods
- Hot dogs not kept at proper temperature
Boba Cutea Chandler - 3400 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler
4 violations
- Raw eggs stored above teas and drink mixes
- Chicken kept past discard date
- Bags of rice stored on floor
Osaka Japanese Steakhouse - 6730 E. Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa
4 violations
- Raw chicken stored over vegetables
- Knives soiled with food debris
- Teriyaki sauce not date marked
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Knock Kneed Lobster - 3202 E Washington Street, Phoenix
McClintock High School - 1830 E Del Rio Drive, Tempe
Cactus Cafe - 2115 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix
Surprise Baseball Stadium - 15850 N. Bullard Ave, Surprise
19th Donut Hole - 116 N Lindsay Road, Mesa
Crazi’s Hot Chicken - 7127 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale
See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.