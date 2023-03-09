Brown lemons, food on the floor among violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 8, 2023:

Biscuits Cafe - 310 E. Bell Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Brown lemons in walk-in cooler

Thai House Restaurant - 15577 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

3 violations

Containers of cooked chicken stored on ground

Cooked curries not date marked

TPC Scottsdale - 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee on phone then working with ready-to-eat foods

Hot dogs not kept at proper temperature

Boba Cutea Chandler - 3400 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

Raw eggs stored above teas and drink mixes

Chicken kept past discard date

Bags of rice stored on floor

Osaka Japanese Steakhouse - 6730 E. Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa

4 violations

Raw chicken stored over vegetables

Knives soiled with food debris

Teriyaki sauce not date marked

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Knock Kneed Lobster - 3202 E Washington Street, Phoenix

McClintock High School - 1830 E Del Rio Drive, Tempe

Cactus Cafe - 2115 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix

Surprise Baseball Stadium - 15850 N. Bullard Ave, Surprise

19th Donut Hole - 116 N Lindsay Road, Mesa

Crazi’s Hot Chicken - 7127 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

