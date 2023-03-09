Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 injured after driver slams into Starbucks in south Scottsdale

A car drove into a Starbucks location in Scottsdale Thursday morning.
A car drove into a Starbucks location in Scottsdale Thursday morning.(Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Dept.)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are hurt after a car drove into a Starbucks coffee shop in Scottsdale Thursday morning.

Initial reports of a medical call were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the area of Hayden and Osborn. On social media, the Scottsdale Fire Department shared a photo showing a Black Hyundai Elantra seemingly rammed through the front glass door and window before stopping in the middle of the shop. Two people were being treated for less serious injuries. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for details.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

Fry's clerk in Tempe retires after more than 25 years
Above average temps for the next few days in Arizona
Air travelers frustrated with rise in cancellations, delays
8th-grader seriously hurt after being hit by car in Peoria