2 injured after driver slams into Starbucks in south Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are hurt after a car drove into a Starbucks coffee shop in Scottsdale Thursday morning.

Initial reports of a medical call were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the area of Hayden and Osborn. On social media, the Scottsdale Fire Department shared a photo showing a Black Hyundai Elantra seemingly rammed through the front glass door and window before stopping in the middle of the shop. Two people were being treated for less serious injuries. No other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Check back for details.

