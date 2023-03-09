Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

16-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Peoria high school

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A teenage boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police and fire-medical crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a 16-year-old who had been struck by a car. He was transported to an area hospital with what Peoria Fire-Medical calls life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

The couple has been waiting since late 2022 over the holidays for their refund due them.
2 Arizona snowbirds await refund from Southwest Airlines’ holiday meltdown
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
3 Los Angeles Police officers were shot Wednesday night while searching for a parolee suspect....
Suspect dead after shooting 3 police officers in Los Angeles
See which restaurants made this week's Dirty Dining list!
Brown lemons, food on the floor among violations spotted at Phoenix-area restaurants