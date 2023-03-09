16-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Peoria high school

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police and fire-medical crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a 16-year-old who had been struck by a car. He was transported to an area hospital with what Peoria Fire-Medical calls life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

