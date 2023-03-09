13-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Peoria high school
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria.
Peoria police and fire-medical crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a 13-year-old, who school officials say is an eighth-grade student at Sunset Heights Elementary, struck by a car. He was transported to an area hospital with what Peoria Fire-Medical calls life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the crash, administrators from Sunset Heights and Liberty High School sent the following statement to parents:
The crash remains is under investigation and police say driver impairment does not appear to be a factor. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check back for updates.
Editor’s Note: Peoria Fire initially reported that the teen was 16 years old. An update just after 11 a.m. indicated a corrected age of 13.
