13-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Peoria high school

A 16-year-old was walking to class when they were struck by a car, police said.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A teenage boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police and fire-medical crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a 13-year-old, who school officials say is an eighth-grade student at Sunset Heights Elementary, struck by a car. He was transported to an area hospital with what Peoria Fire-Medical calls life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the crash, administrators from Sunset Heights and Liberty High School sent the following statement to parents:

The crash remains is under investigation and police say driver impairment does not appear to be a factor. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check back for updates.

Editor’s Note: Peoria Fire initially reported that the teen was 16 years old. An update just after 11 a.m. indicated a corrected age of 13.

