13-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Peoria high school

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy is hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police and fire-medical crews were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m. and arrived to find a 13-year-old, who school officials say is an eighth-grade student at Sunset Heights Elementary, struck by a car. He was transported to an area hospital with what Peoria Fire-Medical calls life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the crash, administrators from Sunset Heights and Liberty High School sent the following statement to parents:

As many of you know, there was a car/pedestrian accident this morning at 98th Avenue and Deer Valley. A Sunset Heights student, who walks to Liberty in the morning for a first hour class, was hit by a vehicle in the crosswalk. The student received immediate assistance, was transported to the hospital and we are waiting to hear an update on their condition. In the meantime, we have a crisis support team on-site at both campuses to assist any students who may need additional support. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Please use extra caution when driving in and around school areas during drop off and dismissal times. Also, this is an opportune time to remind your child to be vigilant and aware in high-traffic areas when walking to and from school. The unity of our Liberty and Sunset Heights community continues to be a source of pride and strength and we appreciate hopeful thoughts for the family affected by this incident. Thank you for your patience and understanding this morning as roadways around our schools may be closed for some time.

The crash remains is under investigation and police say driver impairment does not appear to be a factor. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check back for updates.

#ROADCLOSURE: Due to a serious injury collision, Deer Valley Rd. is closed from 95th Ave. to Lake Pleasant Pkwy and 98th Ave is closed from Speckled Gecko Dr. to Adam Ave. Please use alternate routes. #PeoriaPDAZ #peoriapoliceaz #peoriaaz #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/h9BQvwpZCU — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: Peoria Fire initially reported that the teen was 16 years old. An update just after 11 a.m. indicated a corrected age of 13.

