1-year-old resuscitated after receiving Narcan, sheriff’s office says

The child’s mother, the mother's boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested...
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROADWAY, N.C. (Gray News) – A 1-year-old child was resuscitated and taken to the hospital after receiving Narcan, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency officials were called Tuesday to respond to reports of an unresponsive child in Broadway, North Carolina.

First Health Medical personnel and Cape Fear Fire Department members were able to save the child’s life by using Narcan. The toddler was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Narcotics agents searched the home and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house.

The child’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and another man living in the home were all arrested in connection to the incident.

Brandy Leona Alvey and Michael Alan Crockett were both charged with felony child abuse by neglect in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James Elliot was charged with possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

