Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

