State revokes Mesa awning company’s contracting license following investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Your Side has been investigating Bill’s Awnings, a company in Mesa, that various viewers have reached out about. After our report aired, more viewers stepped up and as a result, the state’s contracting board took action.

“I really appreciate everything single thing you have done,” Lori DeGennaro said. “I can’t believe that a company after 40 years would do this to people.”

In a previous report, DeGennaro said she wanted to have a contractor install an awning alongside her mobile home. After paying $1,117 as a deposit to get the job started, a company that had been operating for decades called Bill’s Awnings kept her money and didn’t do anything to proceed with the job. On Your Side soon learned the company had closed down entirely. “Well, I just want our money back and to move on,” DeGennaro said. ”That’s all we want to do.”

Nearly two dozen other homeowners emailed me saying Bill’s Awnings kept their money as well before abruptly closing. In the original report, On Your Side encouraged those viewers to file complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Because of those filings, the agency yanked the company’s contracting license. DeGennaro said she owes On Your Side for shining a light on Bill’s Awnings. “I contacted you guys, and you came out the next day to help me out, and I really appreciate it,” she said.

All the victims who filed complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors stand a good chance of getting all their money refunded through the agency’s Recovery Fund. On Your Side encourages all viewers to hire licensed companies so if the company closes, you are able to have a dispute that’s validated and the Recovery Fund can help you recoup your losses.

