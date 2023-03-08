Your Life
Sedona Fire training for swift water rescues, urges caution as snow melts cause flash floods

After record snowfall and rain in Flagstaff, the Sedona fire department is training to prepare for swift water rescues.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After record snowfall and rain in Flagstaff, the Verde river water is elevated. The Sedona Fire District is training today to prepare for swift water rescue. “Flash Flooding is a very real and common thing here. Something that is dry one second can be flowing like this or worse in a matter of seconds,” said Division Chief Dori Booth. “As things start to warm up in the high country all of that water has got to go somewhere and it usually goes straight down to us.”

With dangerous conditions, Booth says being prepared this year is more important than ever, “Especially with the record snowfall in Flagstaff.”

In July 2021, 16-year-old Faith Moore of Cottonwood got stranded in floodwaters that grew 8 feet high. Moore was swept away and drowned. “As you mentioned with Faith, they can be very fatal and it can happen in milliseconds and you don’t even recognize it,” Booth said.

Sedona fire never wants that to happen again. Still, each year, they make plenty of rescues. “Between all of us we probably get 20-30 a year and it happens kinda sporadically. Sedona is really known for hiking and off-roading and we do have a lot of low water crossings,” she added.

Water Rescue Expert, Cooper Carr, says the training is quite intense, simulating real situations they’ve encountered. “They got him held right now by the rope and he’s feeling that tug and then we release, we want people to know what that’s like a little bit,” Carr said.

Sedona Fire says the number one reason people need a swift water rescue is from trying to drive through a submerged road, so turn around, don’t drown, or you may need to be rescued.

