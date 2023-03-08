Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Push to divide Maricopa County defeated at Arizona State Capitol

A bill that proposed splitting Maricopa County into four smaller pieces was defeated, and a new measure would charge Fentanyl dealers with murder.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A push to divide Maricopa County was soundly defeated Tuesday in the state Senate.

By a bipartisan vote of 12-18, lawmakers rejected a proposal to split the state’s largest county into four smaller parts. The bill’s prime sponsor Senator Jake Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek, argued to the county had grown too large to be effectively managed. He has also said that smaller counties would be more accountable and responsive to the voters and the people who live there.

Some of his “small government” GOP colleagues argued that the proposed division that would create a smaller Maricopa County and three new counties would only expand government bureaucracy. “I will not vote for something that grows government this much I’ve offered solutions that meet the same goals,” Senator Steve Kaiser, a Republican from Mesa, said before voting against the bill. “They’ve been rejected.”

This doesn’t appear to be the end of the story, however. Hoffman said he plans to bring back the bill next year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

Speeding up election results in Arizona
Bills making their way through Arizona legislature
The lawsuit was announced Tuesday morning.
AG Mayes files lawsuit against Cochise County for shifting election duties to recorder
The AZ YMCA Youth & Government program students are meeting with Arizona state legislators today.
Youth in YMCA civic program meet with Gov. Hobbs, Arizona legislators