Pregnant woman burned, 13 displaced after apartment fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pregnant woman was burned and about a dozen people have to find a new place to live after a fire broke out overnight at an apartment in Mesa.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. at a four-unit building on N. Spring, near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road. Firefighters arrived and called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units. The fire was extensive and spread into the attic, leading firefighters to take a defensive stance.

All residents of the building made it out. However, a pregnant woman suffered burns to her hands when she tried to go back in to save her dogs. The woman’s neighbor tells Arizona’s Family that the two dogs did not survive.

No other injuries were reported, but 13 people have been displaced. A fire official says one of the four units was vacant and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

