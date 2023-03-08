Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pregnant woman burned, 13 displaced after apartment fire in Mesa

A neighbor says she was burned while trying to go back in to save her dogs.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A pregnant woman was burned and about a dozen people have to find a new place to live after a fire broke out overnight at an apartment in Mesa.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m. at a four-unit building on N. Spring, near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road. Firefighters arrived and called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units. The fire was extensive and spread into the attic, leading firefighters to take a defensive stance.

All residents of the building made it out. However, a pregnant woman suffered burns to her hands when she tried to go back in to save her dogs. The woman’s neighbor tells Arizona’s Family that the two dogs did not survive.

No other injuries were reported, but 13 people have been displaced. A fire official says one of the four units was vacant and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

The push to divide Maricopa County has been defeated.
Push to divide Maricopa County defeated at Arizona State Capitol
FILE - Former Navajo Chairman Peterson Zah speaks from his office on Nov. 15, 2010 at Arizona...
Ex-Navajo President Zah dies after lengthy illness
Glass can now be recycled, as well as more plastic items, for Glendale residents.
Glendale residents can start recycling glass effective immediately
Woman burned in overnight condo fire in Mesa