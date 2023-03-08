First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning in place for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) — We’re in for another stretch of First Alert Weather Days as the Phoenix area prepares to break and tie several daily temperature records. Look for a hot and sunny day ahead in Phoenix, with a high of 113, which has also been the record for today.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Maricopa County and much of southern and western Arizona until Tuesday night. A High Pollution Advisory is also in effect for metro Phoenix today for ozone.

As we look ahead to the start of another work week, Monday and Tuesday are going to be the hottest days of the next seven. Highs climb to 115 on Monday and 116 on Tuesday. The record for both days is 113, so we will likely break the daily record for those two days.

As of now, storm chances return on Thursday into Friday. Afternoon highs will also drop to the low 100s. We’ll keep you posted on rain chances as we get closer. Stay cool and hydrated during this brutal heat!