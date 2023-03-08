Parts of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix closed after bus catches fire

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of the Loop 202 in Phoenix are closed after a bus caught fire Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., rescue crews responded to the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway for reports of a bus on fire. The Phoenix Fire Department says there is a large amount of fuel onboard, and a hazmat team is on the scene.

The southbound lanes of the Loop 202 near Van Buren and the ramps from I-10 to the Loop 202 will remain closed while crews clear the scene. No injuries have been reported.

