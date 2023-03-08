Your Life
25K fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in northwest Phoenix

Around 25,000 fentanyl pills were found in a known drug dealer's car in January.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Roughly 25,000 fentanyl pills were found in a car during a traffic stop in northwest Phoenix in January.

Phoenix police say on Jan. 24, officers stopped 24-year-old Raul Diaz-Perez, a known drug dealer, near I-17 and Campbell Avenue, just north of Indian School Road. When officers searched Diaz-Perez’s vehicle, investigators say they found 25,000 fentanyl pills, a handgun, and $820. Diaz-Perez was arrested and booked on various charges, including narcotic drugs and misconduct involving weapons.

