25K fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in northwest Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Roughly 25,000 fentanyl pills were found in a car during a traffic stop in northwest Phoenix in January.

Phoenix police say on Jan. 24, officers stopped 24-year-old Raul Diaz-Perez, a known drug dealer, near I-17 and Campbell Avenue, just north of Indian School Road. When officers searched Diaz-Perez’s vehicle, investigators say they found 25,000 fentanyl pills, a handgun, and $820. Diaz-Perez was arrested and booked on various charges, including narcotic drugs and misconduct involving weapons.

