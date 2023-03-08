Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

New body-cam video shows Phoenix officer shooting at armed man near high school

New edited body-cam videos show an officer shooting at an armed man behind a truck near a high school in Phoenix on Feb. 22.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family just obtained body-cam videos that show when one Phoenix Police officer shot at an armed man near Washington High School late last month. According to police, a detective was following up on Feb. 22 on a domestic violence aggravated assault suspect when he spotted a man who matched the description in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues. He called for backup. “Just let units know that more than likely he’s going to be armed,” the detective told the dispatcher.

Two officers were driving down 23rd Avenue when they spotted the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Derin Holmes. “I saw someone was just jump over the fence,” an officer says in the body-cam video. Holmes had gone over a fence and into the parking lot of an apartment complex. The officers followed him as he went behind a white pickup truck. “We got him here,” said one officer as the pair got out of their patrol SUV. The video shows the pair running with their guns out, but Holmes can’t be seen in the video. Police said he had a gun in his hand, and the officers heard one shot fired. That’s when one officer shot his gun three times. “Cover, cover, cover!” the officer shouts as the two retreat back behind their SUV.

Police said the officers used “less-lethal” tools to get Holmes to come out from behind the truck, but he was already dead. Investigators later confirmed he shot himself. None of the shots fired by the officer hit Holmes. No officers were hurt. The unidentified officer who opened fire has been with the department for about nine months.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Records say Rico bit the man nearly 20 times and the bone was visible on his right index finger.
Avondale K-9 bit man nearly 20 times after escaping backyard, records show
Police say 47-year-old Jason Resendez was shot and killed last month.
Body-cam shows alleged U-Haul thief waving gun shot, killed by Phoenix police
GRAPHIC: New body-cam shows Phoenix police shooting, killing suspected U-Haul thief
GRAPHIC: Edited video shows officer shoot at armed man in Phoenix