Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Much warmer weather on the way

A major warm-up is on the way for Arizona over the next 7 days.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mix of clouds and sun is expected today with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s warming to 76 degrees this afternoon with light winds in the Valley. Dry and seasonable temperatures continue this week before a warming trend brings us well above average this weekend.

Our first 80-degree day of the year is expected on Friday, with mid-80s over the weekend and upper 80s possible next week. As the ridge of high pressure that builds this weekend breaks down next week, temperatures should start to cool again.

An area of low pressure and atmospheric river moving into California on Friday could bring some light rain to Northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain or snow is not anticipated and the rest of the next 7 days look dry for most of Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

Much warmer weather on its way
7-Day Forecast for Mar. 7
80s around the corner for central Arizona
Temperatures to reach low to mid 80s for workweek
Sunny with temperatures in the 80s