Much warmer weather on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mix of clouds and sun is expected today with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s warming to 76 degrees this afternoon with light winds in the Valley. Dry and seasonable temperatures continue this week before a warming trend brings us well above average this weekend.

Our first 80-degree day of the year is expected on Friday, with mid-80s over the weekend and upper 80s possible next week. As the ridge of high pressure that builds this weekend breaks down next week, temperatures should start to cool again.

An area of low pressure and atmospheric river moving into California on Friday could bring some light rain to Northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain or snow is not anticipated and the rest of the next 7 days look dry for most of Arizona.

