Jaime’s Local Love: La Piazza al Forno

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — La Piazza al Forno is celebrating 15 years in historic downtown Glendale. The restaurant sits right on Glendale Avenue across from Murphy Park. Owner Justin Piazza went to Glendale High School, and his wife went to Apollo High! La Piazza started as an idea to bring a family business to downtown Glendale — an area both of their families enjoyed.

The Piazza’s wanted to do something new in the area when it came to pizza. So, they continued the family tradition of Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, a skill Justin learned from his father. Now, Justin and his wife work side by side in the kitchen to create delicious pizzas for our community.

La Piazza al Forno has been on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri” four times.

Justin has made pizzas all over the country, and he's also the pizza consultant for all of Shamrock Foods.

5803 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Instagram: @lapiazzaalforno

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaPiazzaAlForno/

