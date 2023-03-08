Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Jaime’s Local Love: La Piazza al Forno

La Piazza al Forno has been on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri” four times.
La Piazza al Forno has been on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri” four times.(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — La Piazza al Forno is celebrating 15 years in historic downtown Glendale. The restaurant sits right on Glendale Avenue across from Murphy Park. Owner Justin Piazza went to Glendale High School, and his wife went to Apollo High! La Piazza started as an idea to bring a family business to downtown Glendale — an area both of their families enjoyed.

The Piazza’s wanted to do something new in the area when it came to pizza. So, they continued the family tradition of Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, a skill Justin learned from his father. Now, Justin and his wife work side by side in the kitchen to create delicious pizzas for our community.

La Piazza al Forno has been on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri” four times.

La Piazza al Forno’s been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ind, and Dives with Guy Fieri” 4 different times and won the takeout edition during the COVID-19 pandemic! Justin has made pizzas all over the country, and he’s also the pizza consultant for all of Shamrock Foods.

La Piazza al Forno

5803 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Instagram: @lapiazzaalforno

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaPiazzaAlForno/

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

Local Love: La Piazza al Forno in Glendale
Abrazo Arrowhead NICU unit is getting an expansion!
Abrazo expanding neonatal unit for preterm babies at Glendale campus
Phoenix company recalls eyedrops that could be contaminated
Owen loves cars and is looking for a family of his own.
Owen is a teen who loves cars and is looking for a loving home