It’s a warm weekend ahead for Arizona, especially Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A zonal flow in the jet stream is bringing the state rather mild weather, with temperatures running a few degrees above average in most locations. There is a light chance for a few light showers in northern Arizona on Friday and Saturday as a storm system passes to the north of Arizona. That system will also bring some breezes to northern Arizona as well. In the Valley, we’ll continue to trend warmer into Tuesday of next week.

We do get a weak ridge of high pressure building up for the weekend and early next week in southern Arizona. That will push temperatures first to 80 on Friday and then to 84 by Tuesday. After that, we’ll see a storm system pass into the state Wednesday, bringing us clouds, cooler temps and a slight chance for showers. We’ll fine-tune the details of that storm over the next several days, but right now, it’s unclear if it will be a major player in our weather picture.

On this date in 1986, a microburst hit Bullhead City, damaging structures and knocking out power.

The news few days will see highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.