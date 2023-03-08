Your Life
Head-on crash leaves 3 dead in eastern Arizona

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday near the town of St. Johns. File image.(Courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) Three people have died following a crash Tuesday afternoon in eastern Arizona.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. on US 180 at milepost 353 near the town of St. Johns. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an eastbound sedan crossed the centerline and hit another car head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. DPS says a passenger from the eastbound sedan was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt.

The victims’ identities have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

