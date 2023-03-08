Your Life
Glendale residents can start recycling glass effective immediately

Glass can now be recycled, as well as more plastic items, for Glendale residents.
Glass can now be recycled, as well as more plastic items, for Glendale residents.(Mark Skalny | Mark Skalny/www.markskalny.com)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale residents can now recycle glass, thanks to a new partnership with Waste Management!

More plastic items such as milk jugs, plastic water and soda bottles, and laundry detergent can be recycled as well. Residents are still encouraged to make sure their recycled materials are clean and dry.

Glendale Superintendent of Solid Waste Management Amy Moreno said, “The more items that can be recycled, the more natural resources we save, which in turn will extend the life of our landfill.” Items that can’t be recycled are as follows: carpet, clothes, diapers, dog and cat food bags, drywall, fast food items, furnace filters, hangers, garbage, landscaping-related items, non-container plastic, plastic bags, scrap metal, shoes, Styrofoam, tile, and toys.

Want to learn all the new do’s and don’ts of Glendale’s new recycling guidelines? Click here!

