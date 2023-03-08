DPS: Carjacking suspect crashes into line of cars at Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90

WHETSTONE, Ariz. (13 News) - Four people were hurt in a crash that involved multiple vehicles at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Whetstone, north of Sierra Vista, on Wednesday, March 8.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into a line of vehicles that were stopped at the checkpoint. The suspect was being pursued by a DPS trooper who spotted a speeding vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier during a carjacking in Sierra Vista.

🚨At approximately 9am Whetstone crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision at the Border Patrol Check Point on... Posted by Whetstone Fire District on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

According to the Whetstone Fire District, the crash happened at about 9 a.m. Crews from Whetstone and Frye fire districts responded.

DPS said the suspect was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

13 News also has reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and this story will be updated when more information is confirmed.

