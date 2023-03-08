Your Life
Detectives investigating officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

No officers were injured in the shooting.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. at the Tufesa bus stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. Details are extremely limited, but authorities confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the state of Arizona in 2023. There have been 6 in the state since the start of March.

