Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Couple opens ‘creepy but comfortable’ bed-and-breakfast

A Florida couple opened an 'eerie but elegant' bed-and-breakfast, with four themed rooms available for booking. (Source: WFTS)
By Sean Daly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) – A home in Florida has a coffin in the bathroom, a Ouija board on the wall, and creepy clowns watching you sleep.

The spooky setup at The Phantom History House, a new bed-and-breakfast in Hillsborough County, may sound like a nightmare for some and a fun adventure for others.

The owners, Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton, said the look of the place they were going for is modern Victorian with “a little bit of gothic sprinkled in.”

“We always say we’re creepy yet comfortable, eerie but elegant,” Blanchard said. “That’s kind of what we’re going for.”

The idea came about on Blanchard’s podcast about paranormal history. He said he’s always loved anything gothic and Halloween related.

“I’m not really into the paranormal thing, but I love Disney and storytelling,” Hinton said.

Together, the couple turned a beautiful home into a high-end haunted mansion with rooms starting at $175 a night. Brave guests can choose one of four themed sleeping chambers.

The four main rooms include the cemetery room, the portrait room, the Ouija board room, and the castle room, which is complete with rows of remote-controlled candles.

The bathrooms are also themed, so guests can rest and bathe in peace.

The pair also have mediums and tarot card readers to entertain guests. They said they love to share ghost stories from the people who visit.

“If you want to tell us about your ghost story when you were a little kid, we would love to hear it,” Hinton said.

Booking information is available online.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

One officer opened fire on the suspect but missed.
New body-cam video shows Phoenix officer shooting at armed man near high school
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Police say 47-year-old Jason Resendez was shot and killed last month.
Body-cam shows alleged U-Haul thief waving gun shot, killed by Phoenix police
Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold...
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘deeply sorry,’ as senators ready probe