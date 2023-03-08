Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Body-cam shows alleged U-Haul thief waving gun shot, killed by Phoenix police

Video shows 47-year-old Jason Resendez pulling a gun and waving it at police before being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix police shooting and killing an armed man suspected of stealing a U-Haul truck last month. On Feb. 22, police received a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. from someone reporting a suspicious man hanging around a U-Haul truck near 29th Avenue and Madison Street, just south of Van Buren Street. Officers learned that Department of Public Safety troopers were searching for the suspect, 47-year-old Jason Resendez, after he didn’t pull over. Police arrived at the scene and spotted Resendez walking around the neighborhood with another person.

Video shows two officers pulling up to Resendez as he’s walking. One officer immediately tries to grab him, but he pulls a gun out of his right pocket. The officer quickly pulls out his gun as Resendez runs away from police. “Put the gun down! Drop the gun! Drop it!” one officer yells at Resendez. “Back the [expletive] up,” Resendez tells officers, still holding the gun. One officer then shoots him twice, and Resendez falls to the ground. “Watch your back! Watch your back!” a second officer yells. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No officers were hurt.

The officer involved in the shooting is with the South Mountain Precinct and has been with the department for over four years. Resendez’s family previously spoke to Arizona’s Family, saying they witnessed his death right in their front yard. Family members said officers should have used less lethal means first. “There’s ways to conduct things, and this is what they signed up for and what their training is for, and they are not using their training. They are not doing it right,” said Resendez’s sister-in-law.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

GRAPHIC: New body-cam shows Phoenix police shooting, killing suspected U-Haul thief
GRAPHIC: Edited video shows officer shoot at armed man in Phoenix
Police said the suspect was attacking the officer when he was shot.
Officer shoots man during fight at bus station in west Phoenix
2 women were found by officers with multiple stab wounds.
2 women hospitalized after stabbing in Mesa