Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Avondale K-9 bit man nearly 20 times after escaping backyard, records show

Records say Rico bit the man nearly 20 times and the bone was visible on his right index finger.
Records say Rico bit the man nearly 20 times and the bone was visible on his right index finger.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an Avondale K-9 bit a man almost 20 times after escaping his owner’s backyard on Monday. A report obtained by Arizona’s Family on Tuesday says a man was working on his RV at a home near Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street, just south of Lower Buckeye Road, when he saw K-9 “Rico” running toward him. The man reportedly told his family to go inside when Rico lunged at him. The man was bitten several times as he slammed Rico to the ground, trying to get away. Eventually, the victim’s wife stuck a broom handle in Rico’s mouth and hit him until the victim could escape, investigators said.

Records show the man had eight deep bites on his right arm and several cuts, and the bone was visible on his right index finger. On his left arm, he had ten bites and two large cuts. According to investigators, the K-9 officer told police he left Rico in the backyard on Sunday evening and went inside to sleep. However, the officer’s wife went outside around 10 p.m. and found the side gate was open, with Rico nowhere to be found. A search went out for Rico, who was found just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Investigators say the officer said he kept his gate locked and has never had this happen in over 20 years of working with K-9′s. He won’t be cited for the attack.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart

Latest News

Heather Grossman shared her story more than 25 years after she was shot, died, and brought back...
Arizona woman shares domestic violence experience after ex-husband hired hitman to kill her
According to Arizona State University police, six people were involved in a fight at the...
VIDEO: Fans in an all-out brawl at Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins game
Last June, an Arizona’s Family investigation uncovered an alarming number of racehorse deaths...
Phoenix racetrack fined over $150K for safety issues, penalty fees
The southbound lanes and ramps of the Loop 202 south mountain freeway will remain closed while...
Parts of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway in Phoenix closed after bus catches fire