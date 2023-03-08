Avondale K-9 bit man nearly 20 times after escaping backyard, records show

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an Avondale K-9 bit a man almost 20 times after escaping his owner’s backyard on Monday. A report obtained by Arizona’s Family on Tuesday says a man was working on his RV at a home near Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street, just south of Lower Buckeye Road, when he saw K-9 “Rico” running toward him. The man reportedly told his family to go inside when Rico lunged at him. The man was bitten several times as he slammed Rico to the ground, trying to get away. Eventually, the victim’s wife stuck a broom handle in Rico’s mouth and hit him until the victim could escape, investigators said.

Records show the man had eight deep bites on his right arm and several cuts, and the bone was visible on his right index finger. On his left arm, he had ten bites and two large cuts. According to investigators, the K-9 officer told police he left Rico in the backyard on Sunday evening and went inside to sleep. However, the officer’s wife went outside around 10 p.m. and found the side gate was open, with Rico nowhere to be found. A search went out for Rico, who was found just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say the officer said he kept his gate locked and has never had this happen in over 20 years of working with K-9′s. He won’t be cited for the attack.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.