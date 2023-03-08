Your Life
Abrazo expanding neonatal unit for preterm babies at Glendale campus

Abrazo Arrowhead NICU unit is getting an expansion!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Abrazo Arrowhead is expanding its neonatal unit to be able to help out more preterm babies and their families.

The hospital in Glendale had a special signing celebration for the project, filling an entire construction beam full of positive messages, name signings and more. The expansion will feature 14 new rooms with up-to-date technology, making Abrazo Arrowhead able to access a higher certification to serve expectant families and their babies. Right now, Abrazo can treat babies born as early as 28 weeks.

The expansion is expected to be finished by this fall.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

