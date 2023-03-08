Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold...
Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold by a Colorado man.(U.S. Attorney Eastern District of New York)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

McNeil was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado Wednesday and to appear in a New York courtroom at a later date, prosecutors said. It was unclear from federal court filings whether McNeil is represented by an attorney. No one answered a call to his Denver home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Police say 47-year-old Jason Resendez was shot and killed last month.
Body-cam shows alleged U-Haul thief waving gun shot, killed by Phoenix police
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘deeply sorry,’ as senators ready probe
GRAPHIC: New body-cam shows Phoenix police shooting, killing suspected U-Haul thief