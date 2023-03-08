2 women hospitalized after stabbing in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Mesa on Wednesday.

Mesa Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a home near University and Dobson Roads around 4:15 a.m. The caller told officers that a woman had been stabbed and needed help and that the suspect was still at the scene. Officers ultimately arrived to find two women with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries. Detectives are working to learn more, but say that there is no threat to the public.

Details surrounding what led up to the stabbing or any information about the suspect have not been released.

