Youth in YMCA civic program meet with Gov. Hobbs, Arizona legislators

The AZ YMCA Youth and Government program participants are meeting with state legislators today at the capitol.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Participants in the YMCA Youth & Government Program will be meeting Governor Katie Hobbs and other state legislators at the state capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday.

At a national level, these students recently visited D.C. to meet with national leaders as well. “Sharing our voice and the voice of our community through our youth. They have eyes on the ground, boots on the ground...and we want to advocate that to our legislators,” Elise Nilles, senior program director of Civic Engagement, Valley of the Sun YMCA said.

She said that the program hopes to pass on the practice of being civically engaged to young people into adulthood. One of the youth advocates from the YMCA named Jordan said she hopes the students’ voices are loud for their communities. “Everyone here knows so much about government and is really passionate about it,” Jordan said.

If you have a young person in your household interested in participating in this, click here to learn more.

