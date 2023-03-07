Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two men in custody get more charges after being identified as suspects in Avondale robbery

Investigators identified both suspects as 18-year-old Ira Martinez, Jr. and 19-year-old Arturo...
Investigators identified both suspects as 18-year-old Ira Martinez, Jr. and 19-year-old Arturo Ibarra.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men already in custody for a previous crime have received additional charges after being identified as suspects in an armed robbery in Avondale last month.

On Feb. 28, Avondale Police officers responded to reports of two men trying to rob a Sportsman’s Warehouse near McDowell Road and 99th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police say one man fired a gunshot, but no one was injured, and both men left the area before officers arrived.

Investigators identified the suspects as 19-year-old Arturo Ibarra and 18-year-old Ira Martinez, Jr. Both were already in custody with Phoenix Police for an earlier crime.

Detectives transferred custody, and the men now face additional charges. Ibarra faces charges such as armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Martinez, Jr. faces one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

A Tucson location offers the procedure and the organization hopes to offer it across the Valley...
Planned Parenthood begins offering vasectomies in Arizona
According to Arizona State University police, six people were involved in a fight at the...
VIDEO: Fans in an all-out brawl at Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins game
RAW Bodycam captures large fan fight at Phoenix Coyotes game
Owen loves cars and is looking for a family of his own.
Owen is a teen who loves cars and is looking for a loving home