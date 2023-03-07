Two men in custody get more charges after being identified as suspects in Avondale robbery

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men already in custody for a previous crime have received additional charges after being identified as suspects in an armed robbery in Avondale last month.

On Feb. 28, Avondale Police officers responded to reports of two men trying to rob a Sportsman’s Warehouse near McDowell Road and 99th Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police say one man fired a gunshot, but no one was injured, and both men left the area before officers arrived.

Investigators identified the suspects as 19-year-old Arturo Ibarra and 18-year-old Ira Martinez, Jr. Both were already in custody with Phoenix Police for an earlier crime.

Detectives transferred custody, and the men now face additional charges. Ibarra faces charges such as armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Martinez, Jr. faces one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

