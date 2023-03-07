Your Life
Teen boy accused of leading DPS troopers on pursuit on Loop 101 in Peoria

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old boy could face charges after allegedly leading Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers on a chase on a West Valley highway early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on the Loop 101 in Peoria when troopers were trying to conduct a traffic stop. As the vehicle moved to the right lanes, the suspect accelerated, causing a pursuit to be initiated. Troopers say that the vehicle approached the Peoria Avenue exit and then “darted off” onto the ramp. The teenage driver then reportedly crashed into a curbed median and rolled over onto the north side of Peoria Avenue. In all, the pursuit lasted 1.5 miles with a top speed of 100mph.

Troopers say the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to Banner Thunderbird Hospital. DPS says long-form charges will be submitted for the incident, but details on those possible charges have not yet been released.

